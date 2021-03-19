Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron Sells 3,000 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,112. The company has a market capitalization of $888.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

