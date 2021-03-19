AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

