Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $128.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $118.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $548.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $561.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $602.25 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $619.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 608,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

