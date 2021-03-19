B. Riley Raises StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target to $12.00

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE SRT opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

