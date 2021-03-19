Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to $46.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Badger Daylighting from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

