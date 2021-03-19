Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

BCSF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $968.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.