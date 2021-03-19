Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,751 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $37.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.