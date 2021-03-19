Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,722 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 90.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

