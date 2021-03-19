Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,690 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.