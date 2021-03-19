Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 559,746 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,746 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $52,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $163,118,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,979 shares of company stock worth $14,500,108 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

