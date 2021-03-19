Bamco Inc. NY Buys 185,715 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,715 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $96,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $271.73 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.34 and its 200 day moving average is $291.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

