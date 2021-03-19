Bamco Inc. NY Has $42.34 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $42,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

