Bamco Inc. NY Has $82.56 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.28% of John Bean Technologies worth $82,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,589. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

