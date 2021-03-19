Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285,085 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.26% of Yandex worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,687,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

