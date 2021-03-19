Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

GMS stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

