Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SRI shares. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a P/E ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

