Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allakos were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,059,094. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

