Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,108 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Teck Resources worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,422 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,973.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 825,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 786,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Teck Resources by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,088,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 584,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

