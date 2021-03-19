Barclays Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $82,474,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

