Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

