Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $90.32 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

