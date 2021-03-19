Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKR opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

