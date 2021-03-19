Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.