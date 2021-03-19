Barclays PLC Purchases 61,671 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 61,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,605,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

