Barrington Research Weighs in on Information Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ III opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

