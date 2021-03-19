Base Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $66,432.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,140,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,467,826 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

