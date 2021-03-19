BASIC Trading Up 56.8% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. BASIC has a market cap of $39.82 million and $10.01 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

