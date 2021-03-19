Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 164,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000.

LCYAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 9,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

