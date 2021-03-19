Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $11.88 Million Position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the quarter. Crescent Acquisition comprises approximately 3.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 258,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Crescent Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,942. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

In other Crescent Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $159,150 over the last three months.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

