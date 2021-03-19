Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 514,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. CONX accounts for 1.3% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

NASDAQ:CONX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,969. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

