Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

RAACU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,493. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

