Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MACUU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.75.

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

