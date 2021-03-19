Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MOTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Motion Acquisition Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.