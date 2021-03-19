Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.53 ($88.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €86.12 ($101.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.74. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €81.58 ($95.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

