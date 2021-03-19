BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.23 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

