BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

STZ traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $234.45. 10,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,756. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.93.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

