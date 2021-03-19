BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,942. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

