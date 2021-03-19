BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,483 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2,053.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $745,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 6,230,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

