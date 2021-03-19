BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. 7,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,844. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.