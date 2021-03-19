BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,652 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

