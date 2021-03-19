BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

NYSE C traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $72.97. 744,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,352,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.