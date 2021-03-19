Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

