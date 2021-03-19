Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 23,593 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $65.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

