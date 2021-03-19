Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,047 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $29.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

