Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8,851.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of BAUG opened at $30.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

