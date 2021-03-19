Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,767.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $287,829.79 and $342,767.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,918,075 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

