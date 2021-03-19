BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $385.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by HSBC from $296.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $325.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

