Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $80.23 million and approximately $30,271.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

