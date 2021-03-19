Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

