Benchmark Increases Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $50.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTRK. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Ontrak stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at $6,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

